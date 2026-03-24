Euler Motors Accelerates Growth with Major Funding Boost

Electric commercial vehicle manufacturer Euler Motors announced on Tuesday its successful acquisition of Rs 437.5 crore (USD 47 million) in a funding round spearheaded by Lightrock. This round also saw participation from existing investors Hero MotoCorp and Blume Ventures, while additional debt funding of Rs 250 crore came from BlackSoil, Trifecta, InnoVen, and Alteria Capital.

The infusion of capital arrives at a pivotal moment in Euler Motors' trajectory. As the company transitions from early growth to a new phase, it aims to deepen and expand its market presence. Founder and CEO Saurav Kumar highlights a focus on broadening their product line, enhancing manufacturing capacity, and scaling network infrastructure across India.

Euler Motors has developed a unique platform tailored for India's last-mile logistics needs. The company's approach and commitment resonated with Hero MotoCorp and other investors, underscoring a mutual vision for ecological, scalable innovation. With this latest round, Euler Motors' total capital raised is approximately Rs 1,900 crore (USD 229 million).

(With inputs from agencies.)