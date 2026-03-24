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DMRC and INSEAD Forge Partnership for Metro Rail Excellence

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has entered into a partnership with INSEAD, Singapore, to boost capacity building in the metro rail sector. This collaboration aims to leverage DMRC's urban transit experience alongside INSEAD's global academic excellence, fostering innovation and modernizing urban transportation systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 22:10 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 22:10 IST
DMRC and INSEAD Forge Partnership for Metro Rail Excellence
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The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has forged a strategic partnership with INSEAD, Singapore, by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on March 23. This agreement seeks to enhance capacity building and promote professional excellence within the metro rail sector.

According to a statement, the collaboration is designed to improve understanding of metro rail management from strategic, business, and customer satisfaction viewpoints. It will create a structured platform for knowledge and expertise exchange between the DMRC Academy and INSEAD.

By integrating DMRC's experience with INSEAD's academic prowess in leadership, strategy, and management, the partnership is poised to support skill development and facilitate the adoption of global best practices, contributing to the modernization of urban transit systems.

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