S&P Boosts India's GDP Forecast Amid Rising Energy Concerns
S&P Global Ratings raises India's GDP growth forecast to 7.1%, driven by private consumption, investment, and exports. The Middle East conflict poses risks with potential energy price hikes impacting the fiscal position. Inflation is expected to rise, with the central bank maintaining a neutral stance on rates.
- Country:
- India
In a recent development, S&P Global Ratings has revised India's GDP growth forecast for the next fiscal year to 7.1%. The increase is largely attributed to robust private consumption, investment, and exports. However, potential conflicts in the Middle East present risks that could strain India's fiscal position due to elevated energy prices.
The S&P report highlights persistent geopolitical tensions and trade-related uncertainties as potential factors impacting India's economy. Fluctuations in commodity prices and trade volumes could also influence growth. Despite these challenges, the central bank is expected to maintain a steady rate policy as it balances inflation containment.
Amid these geopolitical and economic shifts, oil price trends will be crucial. Should crude prices remain high, India's trade deficit may widen. Yet, strong service trade surpluses are expected to mitigate the current account deficit. The energy market dynamics will be closely monitored, with additional central bank interventions anticipated if energy-price inflation persists.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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