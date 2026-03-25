Peace Prospects Lift Wall Street Amid Ongoing Middle East Tensions

Prospects for an end to the conflict with Iran provided a boost for Wall Street on Wednesday, pushing stock indexes higher as oil prices eased. The S&P 500 gained 0.5%, influenced by hopes for a ceasefire.

The Dow Jones increased by 257 points, or 0.6%, while the Nasdaq climbed 0.8%. Despite these gains, market conditions remain unstable, with the S&P 500 losing half of its early 1.2% jump.

Globally, stock indices rose over 1% with significant jumps seen in London, Paris, and Japan, where the Nikkei 225 surged 2.9%. A drop in Brent crude prices following indications of easing tensions contributed to the optimistic climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)