Left Menu

Peace Prospects Lift Wall Street Amid Ongoing Middle East Tensions

Hopes for ending the war with Iran buoyed Wall Street stocks, including S&P 500 and Dow Jones, as oil prices dropped. Despite the optimism, uncertainty looms with Iran dismissing the US ceasefire proposal. Global markets reacted positively, with a notable decline in Brent crude prices aiding economic hopes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 25-03-2026 20:09 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 20:09 IST
Peace Prospects Lift Wall Street Amid Ongoing Middle East Tensions

Prospects for an end to the conflict with Iran provided a boost for Wall Street on Wednesday, pushing stock indexes higher as oil prices eased. The S&P 500 gained 0.5%, influenced by hopes for a ceasefire.

The Dow Jones increased by 257 points, or 0.6%, while the Nasdaq climbed 0.8%. Despite these gains, market conditions remain unstable, with the S&P 500 losing half of its early 1.2% jump.

Globally, stock indices rose over 1% with significant jumps seen in London, Paris, and Japan, where the Nikkei 225 surged 2.9%. A drop in Brent crude prices following indications of easing tensions contributed to the optimistic climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026