USPS Proposes Temporary Price Increase Amid Rising Fuel Costs

The U.S. Postal Service announced on Wednesday that it is requesting approval for a temporary 8% price hike on certain deliveries, effective April 26. This move is aimed at combating the rising costs of transportation fuel.

The proposal, which requires the green light from the Postal Regulatory Commission, is intended to serve as an interim measure while USPS explores a long-term pricing mechanism reflecting market conditions for competitive products.

USPS has sounded alarms about its financial health, cautioning that without adjustments, it may run out of money by October.