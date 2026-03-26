Telangana's Massive Investment Push: 44 MoUs Signed

In a significant stride towards economic development, the Telangana government has entered into 44 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with various global companies.

These agreements, resulting from Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's visits to the World Economic Forum, have attracted a whopping Rs 2.19 lakh crore in investment proposals over 2024 and 2025. According to State Industries Minister Sridhar Babu, these MoUs are anticipated to generate 68,150 direct employment opportunities.

Land allocations have facilitated initial investments worth Rs 81,800 crore, with additional plots earmarked for further Rs 30,000 crore in proposed investments. These investments are geared towards bolstering the state's economic infrastructure while providing substantial job opportunities.