Pentathlon Ventures Amplifies B2B Tech Startups with Rs 255 Crore Fund

Early-stage venture capital firm Pentathlon Ventures announced on Thursday the final closure of its second fund, which has amassed Rs 255 crore. The firm plans to invest in 16 to 20 seed-stage startups, focusing on Indian entrepreneurs targeting global markets.

The fund will broaden its emphasis on various sectors, including enterprise AI transformation, fintech, healthtech, cybersecurity, logistics, manufacturing, B2B deep tech, and hardware-led innovation, according to the company statement.

The capital was sourced from a network of family offices, high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), and entrepreneurs spanning India, the United States, and the Middle East. Pentathlon Ventures has already invested in eight companies through Fund II, reaching about half of its portfolio target.