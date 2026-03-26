WTO Signals Shift from Commitments to Action on Women in Trade as New Funding and Policy Tools Expand Global Reach

Global trade leaders are moving from pledges to measurable action on women’s economic empowerment, as new funding, policy tools, and international partnerships begin delivering tangible results for women entrepreneurs worldwide.

At a high-level Women and Trade event held on 25 March ahead of the WTO’s 14th Ministerial Conference, officials highlighted growing momentum in improving women’s access to global markets—particularly through digital trade.

“We are no longer just talking; we are delivering,” said WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, signaling a decisive shift toward implementation and impact.

Turning a $300 Billion Gap into Opportunity

Despite progress, women-led businesses continue to face a global credit gap estimated at $300 billion, limiting their ability to scale and participate in international trade.

To address this, the Women Exporters in the Digital Economy (WEIDE) Fund, launched in 2024 by the WTO and the International Trade Centre (ITC), is now moving into its delivery phase.

Nearly 300 women entrepreneurs are already benefiting

The first grant disbursement of $1.7 million is being released

A broader first-phase funding package of $3.76 million is underway

The fund provides targeted technical assistance, grants, and digital trade support, helping women overcome barriers to finance, technology, and market access.

Initial beneficiaries span countries such as Nigeria, Mongolia, and the Dominican Republic, with expansion to Jordan planned in the coming months.

Digital Trade at the Centre of Inclusion

Officials emphasized that digitalization is reshaping global trade, offering new entry points for women entrepreneurs—especially in developing economies.

The WEIDE Fund specifically focuses on enabling women to:

Access e-commerce platforms

Adopt digital tools and payment systems

Integrate into global value chains

This approach reflects a broader shift toward leveraging digital trade as a driver of inclusion.

New WTO Tools to Drive Gender-Responsive Trade Policy

Beyond financing, WTO members unveiled a series of new policy initiatives aimed at embedding gender equality into the global trading system.

The Informal Working Group (IWG) on Trade and Gender launched a comprehensive “Achievements Tracking Compendium”, featuring:

187 policy measures and initiatives

Coverage across 17 thematic areas, including gender data, trade agreements, and COVID-19 responses

The compendium is designed as:

A policy-making tool

A capacity-building resource

A knowledge-sharing platform

In parallel, a new joint project with the MSME Working Group will develop a compendium on “Empowering Women to Trade through Digitalisation”, expected by the end of 2026.

“This is exactly the kind of practical work we need more of,” Okonjo-Iweala said, calling for continued collaboration to reshape trade systems for women.

SheTrades Marks a Decade of Impact

The event also celebrated 10 years of the ITC’s SheTrades Initiative, one of the world’s largest programmes focused on women in trade.

Since 2015, SheTrades has:

Supported over 100,000 women entrepreneurs

Operated across 94 countries

Built a global network of 22 SheTrades Hubs

Advanced inclusive trade policies in more than 65 countries

Looking ahead, the initiative will focus on positioning women at the forefront of:

Digital and green transitions

South-South trade

Economic transformation in emerging markets

From Inclusion to Transformation

Speakers stressed that the global agenda is evolving—from simply including women in trade to actively redesigning trade systems to work for them.

This includes:

Expanding access to finance and digital tools

Strengthening gender-responsive trade policies

Addressing structural barriers such as data gaps and regulatory challenges

A Turning Point for Inclusive Trade

The Yaoundé event highlighted a broader shift within the WTO and its partners toward results-driven, measurable progress in gender equality.

With new funding mechanisms, policy tools, and international cooperation frameworks taking shape, stakeholders say the focus is now firmly on scaling impact.

As Okonjo-Iweala concluded: