WTO Accession Gains Renewed Momentum as China Round Table Highlights Africa’s Role in Global Trade Integration

Efforts to expand global trade integration through World Trade Organization (WTO) membership are gaining renewed traction, with a strong focus on Africa, as policymakers and trade leaders gathered at the 14th China Round Table on WTO Accessions.

Held on 25 March on the sidelines of the WTO’s 14th Ministerial Conference, the high-level forum underscored the continued relevance of multilateral trade rules amid rising global economic pressures and shifting geopolitical dynamics.

WTO Membership Still Seen as a Strategic Anchor

Opening the session, WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala emphasized that ongoing accession efforts signal enduring confidence in the multilateral trading system.

“The fact that so many economies continue to pursue WTO accession… sends a clear signal that international cooperation remains essential, that multilateral rules continue to matter.”

Since its establishment in 1995, the WTO has expanded by 38 additional members, bringing total membership to 166 economies and extending coverage to an additional 2 billion people—a testament to the organization’s global reach.

Africa at the Centre of Accession Momentum

A key theme of the Round Table was the growing role of African economies in WTO accession processes.

One-third of the 22 ongoing accession negotiations involve African countries

These include Algeria, Ethiopia, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, and others

Four of these are Least Developed Countries (LDCs)

The discussion highlighted how WTO membership can support regional integration efforts, particularly under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), while also driving economic diversification and investment.

In 2024, Comoros became the 45th African WTO member, reinforcing the continent’s increasing engagement with global trade systems.

China Programme Strengthens Developing Country Participation

China’s role in supporting WTO accession—particularly for developing and least-developed countries—was widely acknowledged.

Director-General Okonjo-Iweala noted that the China Programme has been instrumental in:

Supporting accession negotiations

Providing technical assistance

Helping countries maximize the benefits of WTO membership

China’s Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao reaffirmed this commitment, calling for:

Greater solidarity and coordination

Increased resource support and technical assistance

More inclusive and balanced globalization

Accession as a Driver of Reform and Growth

Speakers highlighted that WTO accession is not merely a procedural step, but a catalyst for deep structural reforms.

According to Cameroon’s Trade Minister Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana, accession helps:

Build stronger institutions

Create more open and competitive markets

Attract foreign investment

Improve living standards

“Accession is not only about enlarging the membership… it is also about renewing and reinforcing the system itself,” he said.

Challenges: Long Negotiations and Domestic Coordination

Despite its benefits, WTO accession remains a complex and lengthy process, often requiring:

Extensive policy and regulatory reforms

Strong inter-ministerial coordination

Sustained political commitment

The Round Table spotlighted ongoing negotiations involving Ethiopia and Uzbekistan, as well as other applicants such as Equatorial Guinea, Somalia, Syria, and Turkmenistan.

Participants stressed the importance of maintaining momentum over extended timelines and ensuring alignment between domestic policies and WTO requirements.

Post-Accession Gains: Trade, Investment, Diversification

Countries that have recently joined the WTO shared experiences of tangible benefits, including:

Increased access to global markets

Attraction of foreign direct investment (FDI)

Acceleration of economic diversification

Anchoring of market-oriented reforms

However, many emphasized the continued need for technical assistance and capacity-building, both during and after accession.

A System Under Pressure—but Still Relevant

The Round Table took place against a backdrop of mounting pressures on the global trading system, including protectionist trends and geopolitical fragmentation.

Yet, participants broadly agreed that WTO accession remains a powerful tool for:

Strengthening rules-based trade

Promoting economic resilience

Supporting inclusive development

Looking Ahead

As more countries—particularly in Africa—seek to join the WTO, the success of accession processes will depend on sustained international cooperation, targeted support, and the ability to translate membership into real economic gains.

The China Round Table, now in its fourth edition alongside WTO Ministerial Conferences, continues to serve as a critical platform for sharing experiences, addressing challenges, and reinforcing the value of multilateral trade integration.