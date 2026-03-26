IDB Group Opens Miami Office to Accelerate Investment Flows into Latin America and the Caribbean

The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) Group has opened a new office in Miami, marking a strategic expansion aimed at mobilizing private capital and strengthening investment links between global markets and Latin America and the Caribbean.

The move represents the first IDB Group office in the United States outside Washington, D.C., and notably, the first presence of any multilateral development bank in Miami—a city rapidly emerging as a global financial and investment hub.

Positioning at the Heart of Global Capital

The decision to establish a base in Miami reflects a broader shift in development finance strategy: moving closer to where investment decisions are made and capital is deployed.

Miami is home to:

Over 1,600 multinational companies

More than 60 international banks

A fast-growing venture capital and technology ecosystem

These factors make it a critical gateway for capital flows into Latin America and the Caribbean.

“Miami is where investors are, where decisions are made, and where deals are structured,” said IDB Group President Ilan Goldfajn. “By being here, we can bring investment into Latin America and the Caribbean and also bring opportunities from the region to global investors.”

Scaling Private-Sector-Led Development

The new office underscores the IDB Group’s evolving role as a private-sector-focused development institution, increasingly prioritizing investment mobilization alongside traditional public financing.

The Miami hub will:

Deepen engagement with institutional investors and private partners

Strengthen co-financing and capital mobilization efforts

Support the structuring of investment-ready projects

Expand business development activities through IDB Invest and IDB Lab

This aligns with the Group’s strategy to crowd in private capital to meet the region’s vast development needs.

Backed by Major Financial Reforms

The expansion follows a series of significant institutional milestones:

Completion of a $3.5 billion recapitalization of IDB Invest , enabling a new “originate-to-share” model designed to scale private investment

Successful replenishment of IDB Lab, with a stronger and more sustainable operating framework and new leadership

These reforms are intended to enhance the IDB Group’s capacity to act as a bridge between global capital markets and regional development opportunities.

A Gateway for Investment and Innovation

By embedding itself in Miami’s financial ecosystem, the IDB Group aims to facilitate a two-way flow:

Channeling global investment into Latin America and the Caribbean

Showcasing regional opportunities to international investors and institutions

The office is also expected to play a key role in supporting sectors such as:

Infrastructure and logistics

Climate and sustainable development

Digital innovation and startups

Small and medium enterprise (SME) financing

Strategic Timing Amid Growing Demand

The opening comes as Latin America and the Caribbean face significant investment gaps, particularly in infrastructure, climate adaptation, and economic diversification.

At the same time, global investors are increasingly seeking high-growth, emerging market opportunities, creating a window for institutions like the IDB Group to facilitate connections and reduce investment risks.

A New Model for Development Finance

The Miami office signals a broader transformation in how multilateral development banks operate—shifting from traditional lenders to active investment catalysts.

By positioning itself closer to private capital markets, the IDB Group is aiming to scale impact through partnerships, leveraging its expertise to structure bankable projects and unlock financing at a much larger scale.