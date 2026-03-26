Left Menu

India Initiates Probe on Subsidised Paperboards and Reviews Anti-Dumping Duties

India has started an investigation into the imports of subsidised paperboards from China and Indonesia, which impact domestic players. The action by the Directorate General of Trade Remedies follows complaints by Indian manufacturers. Additionally, a review of anti-dumping duties on certain aluminum and steel products from China is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2026 14:33 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 14:33 IST
India Initiates Probe on Subsidised Paperboards and Reviews Anti-Dumping Duties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is stepping up its trade defense mechanisms as an inquiry into subsidised paperboard imports from China and Indonesia gets underway. The Indian Paper Manufacturers' Association spurred this action by filing a complaint, citing the adverse effects on the domestic industry, prompting the Directorate General of Trade Remedies to act.

The association alleges that subsidies by Chinese and Indonesian governments to their paperboard producers are harming Indian companies' margins. In response, the DGTR has opened an investigation, considering the evidence presented and the potential impact on local businesses. If proven, an anti-subsidy duty could be recommended to alleviate the financial damage incurred by Indian firms.

In another development, the DGTR has also initiated a sunset review of anti-dumping duties on certain Chinese aluminum and steel products. Concerns have been raised by domestic companies about the continued influx of these goods, which they claim perpetuates injury to the Indian industry, despite existing duties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Volatility Amid Middle East Tensions

Market Volatility Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
DGCA Calls on Air India for Reforms Following Aircraft Misstep

DGCA Calls on Air India for Reforms Following Aircraft Misstep

 India
3
Boosting Telangana's Health Infrastructure: 10,000 New Beds in the Pipeline

Boosting Telangana's Health Infrastructure: 10,000 New Beds in the Pipeline

 India
4
Justice and Change: The Debnath Family's Political Fight in West Bengal

Justice and Change: The Debnath Family's Political Fight in West Bengal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026