India Initiates Probe on Subsidised Paperboards and Reviews Anti-Dumping Duties

India is stepping up its trade defense mechanisms as an inquiry into subsidised paperboard imports from China and Indonesia gets underway. The Indian Paper Manufacturers' Association spurred this action by filing a complaint, citing the adverse effects on the domestic industry, prompting the Directorate General of Trade Remedies to act.

The association alleges that subsidies by Chinese and Indonesian governments to their paperboard producers are harming Indian companies' margins. In response, the DGTR has opened an investigation, considering the evidence presented and the potential impact on local businesses. If proven, an anti-subsidy duty could be recommended to alleviate the financial damage incurred by Indian firms.

In another development, the DGTR has also initiated a sunset review of anti-dumping duties on certain Chinese aluminum and steel products. Concerns have been raised by domestic companies about the continued influx of these goods, which they claim perpetuates injury to the Indian industry, despite existing duties.

(With inputs from agencies.)