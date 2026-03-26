DGCA Calls on Air India for Reforms Following Aircraft Misstep

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has demanded that Air India take immediate corrective actions following the deployment of an unauthorized aircraft for a recent flight to Vancouver. The airline mistakenly used a Boeing 777-200 LR instead of the approved Boeing 777-300 ER for the flight on March 19.

An official from the DGCA stated that actions against an unspecified airline official have been initiated as part of a review of the incident. The flight undertook a seven-hour journey before returning to Delhi due to the regulatory oversight.

Air India has yet to provide an official comment on the matter. Amid the unfolding situation, sources suggested that the error arose from a lapse in updating flight operation requirements. All passengers and crew were reported safe after the return landing.