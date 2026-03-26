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Asian Central Banks Respond to Inflation Threat as Global Oil Prices Surge

Asian central banks, including South Korea and the Philippines, are taking action to stabilize markets amid global oil price surges due to the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran. South Korea announced a $3.3 billion bond buyback, while the Philippines held a surprise policy meeting to address potential inflation spikes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 16:00 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 16:00 IST
Asian Central Banks Respond to Inflation Threat as Global Oil Prices Surge

Asian central banks took decisive action Thursday to bolster market confidence as global oil prices continued to rise, fueled by geopolitical tensions. South Korea initiated a 5 trillion won ($3.3 billion) emergency bond buyback, seeking to ease the strain brought on by soaring fuel costs.

In the Philippines, officials convened an unexpected policy meeting to signal readiness to respond aggressively if inflation accelerates. Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Eli Remolona emphasized the central bank's commitment to economic stabilization, opting to maintain the key policy rate at 4.25% to support growth.

The heavy reliance on imported fuel has created vulnerabilities in both countries, prompting measures like fuel tax breaks in South Korea and a declared state of national energy emergency in the Philippines. The economic upheaval threatens to hinder growth across Asia, with projections indicating significant impacts if the crisis persists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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