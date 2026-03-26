Global Markets Stumble Amid Rising Oil Prices and Iran Unrest

Global markets experienced a downturn on Thursday, with major indices in Europe and Asia slipping. This came as oil prices surged back to around $100 a barrel, driven by uncertainties surrounding the Iran conflict.

The FTSE 100 fell 1.3%, France's CAC 40 dropped 1.1%, and Germany's DAX decreased 1.6%. Similarly, Asian markets showed declines, with South Korea's Kospi down 3.2% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng falling 1.9%.

Oil prices soared after Iran dismissed a US ceasefire plan, escalating tensions in the region. Brent crude rose to $100.39 per barrel as the geopolitical situation remains volatile.

(With inputs from agencies.)