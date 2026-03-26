The BRICS bloc's increasing influence is reshaping global relationships and fostering South-South cooperation, according to Maxim Oreshkin, a top Kremlin economic aide. Speaking at the Russian Business and Industry Union's meeting, Oreshkin emphasized the shift from Western-dominated trade and finance to growing ties among BRICS nations.

Oreshkin highlighted the rise of new financial payment systems and technological solutions within BRICS countries, which are becoming integral to the global economy. He noted the critical role of business diplomacy today compared to past decades and the strategic interactions between member nations.

The upcoming 18th BRICS+ Summit in New Delhi, hosted by India, will feature expanded membership, including Argentina, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia. At the event, BRICS members plan to establish functional country working groups, enhancing their collaborative efforts on the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)