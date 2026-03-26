Market Turbulence: Middle East Tensions Send U.S. Futures Sliding
U.S. stock index futures fell on Thursday as investors assessed mixed messages regarding Middle East tensions. Market prospects remain uncertain despite improved trading on Wednesday, prompting investor caution. The global economy faces challenges, including potential inflation spikes, amid ongoing market developments affecting major sectors like gold mining and financial investments.
U.S. stock index futures experienced a decline on Thursday after positive developments in the previous session, dragged down by investor caution over evolving Middle East tensions. Deliberations on a resolution to the conflict continued without a clear path forward.
President Trump announced Iran's eagerness to negotiate, juxtaposed against Iranian insistence on reviewing U.S. proposals sans direct talks. This contradiction unsettled markets, particularly with uncertainty over the strategic Strait of Hormuz.
The global economy felt the impact, with warnings from the OECD about potential inflation spikes if the Strait were to close. Interest rate outlooks have been further complicated by these geopolitical tensions, with jobless claims data and Federal Reserve commentary under close investor scrutiny.
(With inputs from agencies.)