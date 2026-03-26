Tourism Faces Turbulence: Iran Conflict's Impact on Cyprus and Greece

The ongoing conflict involving Iran has significantly impacted the tourism industry in Cyprus, causing a substantial rise in tourist cancellations and new booking declines.

Since the U.S. and Israel launched attacks on Iran, followed by Iran's counter-moves, Cyprus has seen daily cancellation rates soar. AirDNA reports cancellation rates remain high, affecting economic projections.

Greece and Turkey have also felt the impact, with Greece experiencing a considerable drop in bookings. Industry experts express concerns about the high season months, as Cyprus faces a reduced growth forecast.

(With inputs from agencies.)