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Tourism Faces Turbulence: Iran Conflict's Impact on Cyprus and Greece

The Iran conflict is leading to increased tourist cancellations and declining bookings in Cyprus and neighboring regions. The economic impact is a significant concern, with Cyprus revising growth forecasts downwards. The conflict's repercussions extend to Greece and Turkey, though the latter is less affected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 16:57 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 16:57 IST
Tourism Faces Turbulence: Iran Conflict's Impact on Cyprus and Greece
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The ongoing conflict involving Iran has significantly impacted the tourism industry in Cyprus, causing a substantial rise in tourist cancellations and new booking declines.

Since the U.S. and Israel launched attacks on Iran, followed by Iran's counter-moves, Cyprus has seen daily cancellation rates soar. AirDNA reports cancellation rates remain high, affecting economic projections.

Greece and Turkey have also felt the impact, with Greece experiencing a considerable drop in bookings. Industry experts express concerns about the high season months, as Cyprus faces a reduced growth forecast.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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