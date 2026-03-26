Tourism Faces Turbulence: Iran Conflict's Impact on Cyprus and Greece
The Iran conflict is leading to increased tourist cancellations and declining bookings in Cyprus and neighboring regions. The economic impact is a significant concern, with Cyprus revising growth forecasts downwards. The conflict's repercussions extend to Greece and Turkey, though the latter is less affected.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 16:57 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 16:57 IST
The ongoing conflict involving Iran has significantly impacted the tourism industry in Cyprus, causing a substantial rise in tourist cancellations and new booking declines.
Since the U.S. and Israel launched attacks on Iran, followed by Iran's counter-moves, Cyprus has seen daily cancellation rates soar. AirDNA reports cancellation rates remain high, affecting economic projections.
Greece and Turkey have also felt the impact, with Greece experiencing a considerable drop in bookings. Industry experts express concerns about the high season months, as Cyprus faces a reduced growth forecast.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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