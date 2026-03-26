India's Mineral Exploration Revolution: Boosting Domestic Value Chains

India is set to enhance its exploration of critical minerals by fostering a startup-driven mining ecosystem and reducing import dependence, announced Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday. Addressing the National Mineral Exploration and Development Trust, he emphasized aligning the exploration pace with global demand and strategic national needs, especially for lithium and other critical minerals.

Singh highlighted the need for a conducive environment to encourage Indian companies and startups to venture into mining and critical mineral sectors. Drawing parallels with the successful biotechnology startup ecosystem, Singh advocated for institutional support, targeted incentives, and innovative mining technologies.

He called for bolstering Notified Private Exploration Agencies, improving access to technology and finance, and expediting project approvals. Singh underscored the importance of resolving issues like forest clearances to sustain exploration activities' momentum and ensure meaningful private sector participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)