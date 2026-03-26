U.S.-Israeli Conflict Unleashes Global Economic Turmoil

The intensifying conflict between the U.S., Israel, and Iran is sending shockwaves through global business sectors, disrupting critical supply chains and causing volatility in energy markets. Businesses are scrambling to cope with heightened uncertainty as travel restrictions and supply delays strain operations globally.

Airlines are among the hardest hit, facing soaring jet fuel prices and severe travel disruptions. Many carriers are increasing fares and cutting routes to absorb rising costs. Middle Eastern airspace closures are exacerbating the situation, forcing airlines to seek alternative transit points at great expense.

Beyond aviation, the conflict is causing major disruptions in the supply of metals, raw materials, and even critical medicines, impacting various industries. With geopolitical tensions running high, companies and policymakers worldwide are reconsidering strategies to secure supply chains and reduce reliance on volatile regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)