Left Menu

Oil Spikes as Middle East Tensions Roil Global Markets

Global stock markets fell and oil prices surged above USD 100 per barrel as diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the Iran war showed no progress. The futures for major U.S. indices dropped as investors reacted to rising geopolitical tensions. Meanwhile, energy stocks experienced modest gains amid the uncertainty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-03-2026 17:58 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 17:58 IST
Oil Spikes as Middle East Tensions Roil Global Markets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Wall Street and global markets were in retreat on Thursday, with oil prices climbing above USD 100 per barrel as attempts to ease tensions in the Iran conflict appeared unlikely to succeed.

U.S. stock futures for the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average each fell 0.7 percent ahead of the opening bell. The Nasdaq futures were down 0.8 percent, reflecting investor trepidation amid heightened geopolitical risks.

The escalating crisis between Iran and the United States has caused oil prices to surge, with Brent crude, the international standard, increasing by 3.4 percent to USD 100.61 per barrel. Benchmark U.S. crude also rose by 3.2 percent. Despite powers maneuvering towards a resolution, diplomacy has faltered significantly. Oil market uncertainty buoyed energy stocks like ConocoPhillips and Valero Energy, although gains were limited to around 1 percent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lewis Hamilton: Revved Up for F1 Resurgence

Lewis Hamilton: Revved Up for F1 Resurgence

 Global
2
UK Court Denies Nirav Modi's Extradition Appeal

UK Court Denies Nirav Modi's Extradition Appeal

 India
3
Train Tragedy Halts Western Railway Services

Train Tragedy Halts Western Railway Services

 India
4
Europe's Ongoing Conflict: Ukraine's Struggle Amid Global Shifts

Europe's Ongoing Conflict: Ukraine's Struggle Amid Global Shifts

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026