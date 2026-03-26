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India's Economic Forecast Amid Global Challenges

The OECD forecasts India's GDP growth at 7.6% this fiscal, slowing to 6.1% by 2026-27. Challenges include global energy price surges and Middle East conflicts. India may temporarily raise policy rates in 2026 due to inflation. Global GDP growth is expected to ease to 2.9% in 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2026 18:02 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 18:02 IST
India's Economic Forecast Amid Global Challenges
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The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) has projected India's GDP growth at an impressive 7.6% for the current fiscal year, according to its interim Economic Outlook report. However, a slowdown is expected with growth easing to 6.1% by 2026-27.

The report highlights the ongoing conflict in the Middle East as a factor contributing both human and economic costs to the nations directly affected. This situation is challenging the global economy's resilience by causing energy infrastructure disruptions and a significant surge in energy prices.

India may also face inflationary pressures leading to a temporary increase in policy rates in the second quarter of 2026. Meanwhile, the fading deflationary impact of past food and energy price-reducing shocks is also expected to contribute to rising inflation rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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