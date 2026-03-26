India's Tablet Market Surges: Samsung Leads as Apple and Acer Falter

India's tablet PC market experienced a modest 2% growth in 2025, according to a report from Counterpoint Research released on Thursday. The report highlighted a notable shift towards premium devices, with Samsung taking the lead in the market and Apple and Acer seeing declines in their shipments.

Principal analyst Anshika Jain noted that within the Rs 30,000-Rs 40,000 price band, consumer preference for higher-performance devices drove shipments up nearly sevenfold. Samsung increased its market share to 31% in 2025, driven by the success of its Galaxy Tab A9 series and a transition to the A11 series. Despite a 2% decline, Apple maintained a 20% market share, with its iPad 128GB Wi-Fi influencing the premium segment.

The report also highlighted significant growth in India's manufacturing landscape, with exports reaching over one million units. Samsung and Lenovo led this push, marking India as an emerging tablet manufacturing hub. The market is expected to continue its robust growth into 2026, with AI-enabled features likely enhancing user experience.