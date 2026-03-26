Left Menu

EU Trade Deal: A Transatlantic Assurance Amidst Tensions

The European Parliament approved a trade deal with the US, including clauses for protection if the US undermines the deal. The agreement was established in Turnberry by Trump and von der Leyen, and aims to prevent high tariffs. Further negotiations continue amidst European concerns over US intentions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 26-03-2026 19:12 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 19:12 IST
EU Trade Deal: A Transatlantic Assurance Amidst Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Parliament has moved forward with a significant trade deal between the US and EU, despite underlying tensions. This development follows an approval with modifications to safeguard European interests should the US not uphold its end of the agreement.

Originally negotiated last July by former US President Donald Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the deal proposes a 15% tariff on most goods. It seeks to avert more severe import duties which could destabilize global economies. However, new amendments allow the EU to suspend the agreement if the US undermines its objectives or engages in economic coercion.

This clause emerged due to past tensions over Greenland, a concern expressed by Bernd Lange, Chair of the EU's parliamentary trade committee. The further negotiations will be led by EU trade representatives Maroš Šefcovic and US counterpart Jamieson Greer. The deal aims to provide 'stability and predictability' and reinforce a cooperative transatlantic market.

TRENDING

1
Europe's Ongoing Conflict: Ukraine's Struggle Amid Global Shifts

Europe's Ongoing Conflict: Ukraine's Struggle Amid Global Shifts

 Ukraine
2

Vadodara Civic Body to Raise Rs 200 Crore via Blue Bonds

 India
3
Tragedy on Wheels: String of Fatal Bus Accidents in Andhra Pradesh

Tragedy on Wheels: String of Fatal Bus Accidents in Andhra Pradesh

 India
4
India's Fiscal Landscape Under Siege: The Impact of Soaring Crude Prices

India's Fiscal Landscape Under Siege: The Impact of Soaring Crude Prices

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026