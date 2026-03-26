EU Trade Deal: A Transatlantic Assurance Amidst Tensions

The European Parliament has moved forward with a significant trade deal between the US and EU, despite underlying tensions. This development follows an approval with modifications to safeguard European interests should the US not uphold its end of the agreement.

Originally negotiated last July by former US President Donald Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the deal proposes a 15% tariff on most goods. It seeks to avert more severe import duties which could destabilize global economies. However, new amendments allow the EU to suspend the agreement if the US undermines its objectives or engages in economic coercion.

This clause emerged due to past tensions over Greenland, a concern expressed by Bernd Lange, Chair of the EU's parliamentary trade committee. The further negotiations will be led by EU trade representatives Maroš Šefcovic and US counterpart Jamieson Greer. The deal aims to provide 'stability and predictability' and reinforce a cooperative transatlantic market.