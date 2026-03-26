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India's Fiscal Landscape Under Siege: The Impact of Soaring Crude Prices

The surge in global crude oil and natural gas prices, due to the West Asia conflict, may strain India's fiscal outlook for FY2027. This could increase subsidies, affect corporate tax revenues, and pose a threat to meeting fiscal deficit targets, despite potential cushioning measures like the Economic Stabilisation Fund.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2026 19:30 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 19:30 IST
India's Fiscal Landscape Under Siege: The Impact of Soaring Crude Prices
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The ongoing conflict in West Asia is driving up global crude oil and natural gas prices, posing a challenge to India's fiscal stability by FY2027, according to ICRA. The increased costs are likely to raise subsidy burdens and pressure government revenues, the agency warns in its recent analysis.

Prices of crude oil have more than doubled, escalating input and logistics costs and disrupting key supply chains, including those for essential fertilisers. This situation could lead to increased government spending on fertiliser and LPG subsidies, while simultaneously affecting corporate tax collections, refining margins, and dividend receipts.

ICRA suggests the Indian government might resort to using the Economic Stabilisation Fund and front-loading subsidy payouts to navigate the fiscal pressure. Despite these buffers, achieving the target fiscal deficit of 4.5% of GDP remains challenging, especially if heightened energy prices persist in the long run due to the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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