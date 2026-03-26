Afreximbank Launches Accelerator to Power Africa’s Digital Trade Revolution

In a major boost to Africa’s rapidly evolving digital trade ecosystem, the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has officially launched the inaugural cohort of its Afreximbank Accelerator Programme, bringing together eight high-potential startups selected from over 1,600 global applicants to drive the next phase of intra-African trade integration.

The week-long programme, being held at Afreximbank’s headquarters in Cairo from 23–27 March 2026, marks a strategic intervention by the Bank to nurture scalable, technology-driven enterprises that are building the foundational infrastructure for seamless cross-border commerce across Africa.

Building the Digital Backbone of African Trade

The selected startups operate across critical sectors underpinning trade modernization, including:

Cross-border payments and settlement systems

Digital logistics and supply chain platforms

Agri-export marketplaces

AI-powered enterprise solutions

Supply chain finance technologies

Diaspora investment mobilisation

Collectively, these ventures span operations across more than 15 African countries, reflecting the growing regional integration and ambition of African startups.

Participants include Fincart.io (Egypt), OnePort 365 (Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya), Timon (15-country presence), Zowasel (Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania), Gebeya (Ethiopia and pan-African), Fluna (10 countries), Capsa Technologies (Nigeria), and Daba Finance (Francophone Africa), each contributing to building a continent-wide digital trade ecosystem.

Investment, Mentorship, and Market Access at Scale

Under the programme, qualifying startups are eligible for investment of up to US$250,000, alongside a comprehensive support framework that includes:

Strategic mentorship from industry experts and Afreximbank leadership

Direct access to a pan-African network of governments, financial institutions, and corporates

Market entry and deal facilitation across key trade corridors

Regulatory guidance through engagement with central banks and policymakers

Integration into flagship digital platforms such as the Africa Trade Gateway (ATG) and the Pan-African Payments and Settlement System (PAPSS)

This multi-layered approach positions Afreximbank not merely as a financier, but as a strategic enabler of continental scale, helping startups overcome regulatory fragmentation and operational barriers across jurisdictions.

Driving AfCFTA Through Innovation

The Accelerator Programme is closely aligned with the objectives of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA)—the world’s largest free trade zone by number of participating countries. By supporting startups that facilitate cross-border transactions, logistics, and financing, Afreximbank is actively contributing to the development of the digital rails required for AfCFTA implementation.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Haytham Elmaayergi, Executive Vice President, Global Trade Bank at Afreximbank, emphasized that trade is driven not by policy alone, but by entrepreneurs and businesses building real-world solutions. He highlighted that the selected startups represent the infrastructure layer that will define how Africa trades in the 21st century.

Demonstrating Scale and Traction

Several startups in the cohort have already demonstrated significant market impact:

Fluna has facilitated over US$50 million in trade across 10 countries

Capsa Technologies has processed more than NGN 70 billion in supply chain finance

Zowasel has connected over 4,000 verified cooperatives and agribusinesses

Timon operates in 15 countries with plans to expand to 40

These metrics underscore the commercial viability and scalability of African innovation when supported by the right ecosystem.

A Strategic Shift in Development Finance

The Accelerator Programme reflects a broader shift in development finance—moving from traditional funding models to ecosystem-building and platform-based interventions. By combining capital, partnerships, and infrastructure, Afreximbank is positioning itself at the center of Africa’s digital transformation journey.

The Cairo kick-off week includes high-level engagements with the Bank’s leadership, including President Dr. George Elombi, as well as ecosystem partners, regulators, and investors. The programme will culminate in a high-profile networking event at the Grand Egyptian Museum, symbolizing the intersection of Africa’s heritage and its innovation-driven future.

Unlocking Africa’s Trade Potential

As Africa seeks to increase intra-continental trade—currently estimated at significantly lower levels compared to other regions—the need for integrated digital infrastructure has become critical. Initiatives like the Afreximbank Accelerator Programme are expected to play a catalytic role in unlocking new trade corridors, improving efficiency, and driving economic transformation.

By backing startups that are building scalable, cross-border solutions, Afreximbank is helping lay the foundation for a more connected, competitive, and self-reliant African economy.