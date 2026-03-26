Milestone Achieved: New Mangalore Port Welcomes 40,000th Vessel
The New Mangalore Port Authority celebrated the arrival of its 40,000th vessel, MT Apollo Ocean, a significant milestone marking the port's steady growth. The LPG tanker arrived at Berth Number 13 to discharge 16,000 metric tonnes of LPG, highlighting the port's role as a major maritime hub.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 26-03-2026 21:44 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 21:44 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant achievement, the New Mangalore Port Authority welcomed its 40,000th vessel, the MT Apollo Ocean, an LPG tanker, on Thursday. The ship berthed at Berth Number 13 at 4 pm.
The vessel's arrival, graced by Deputy Chairperson S Shanthi, marks the port's ongoing expansion in vessel traffic and cargo handling.
Scheduled to discharge 16,000 metric tonnes of LPG, the ship's docking further cements the port's vital contribution to both industrial and domestic energy needs along India's west coast.
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