Milestone Achieved: New Mangalore Port Welcomes 40,000th Vessel

In a significant achievement, the New Mangalore Port Authority welcomed its 40,000th vessel, the MT Apollo Ocean, an LPG tanker, on Thursday. The ship berthed at Berth Number 13 at 4 pm.

The vessel's arrival, graced by Deputy Chairperson S Shanthi, marks the port's ongoing expansion in vessel traffic and cargo handling.

Scheduled to discharge 16,000 metric tonnes of LPG, the ship's docking further cements the port's vital contribution to both industrial and domestic energy needs along India's west coast.