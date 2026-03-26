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Jawaharlal Nehru Port Hits Record Milestone in Cargo Traffic

Jawaharlal Nehru Port reaches new heights by crossing the 100-million metric ton mark in cargo traffic and surpassing 8-million TEUs in FY 26. The launch of the JJS service by Global Feeder Shipping establishes robust maritime connectivity, enhancing trade reliability and strengthening India's position as a global maritime hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-03-2026 21:47 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 21:47 IST
Jawaharlal Nehru Port Hits Record Milestone in Cargo Traffic
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In a landmark achievement, Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNPA) has exceeded the 100-million metric ton benchmark in overall cargo traffic for the current financial year, also surpassing 8-million TEUs. This record milestone speaks volumes of the port's resilience and efficiency.

The port has commenced the JJS service by Global Feeder Shipping at PSA Mumbai, enhancing maritime connectivity between India and key Middle Eastern ports. The inaugural call of MV SSF Dynamic on March 24 has set the tone for strengthened trade flows and reliability.

JNPA Chairman Gaurav Dayal affirmed the port's dedication to infrastructure enhancement and digital transformation to cater to burgeoning trade demands. The JJS service is anticipated to better serve Indian exporters and importers, ensuring continued access to vital markets and bolstering supply chain resilience.

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