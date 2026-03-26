Unemployment Trends: Amid Middle East Conflict, U.S. Labor Market Shows Resilience

New unemployment claims in the U.S. experienced a minor uptick last week, maintaining market stability despite inflation concerns linked to the Middle East conflict. The Labor Department reported the lowest mid-March unemployment claims in two years, partly due to exhausted aid eligibility.

The job market remains in a "low-hire, low-fire" state. Despite steady conditions, economic consequences from the U.S.-Israel-Iran conflict, exacerbated by oil price hikes, are forecasted. Initial state claims rose to 210,000, corroborating economists' predictions amid Trump's import tariff uncertainties and reduced labor supply affecting job growth.

Amid anticipated inflation rises, fueled by increasing import costs and war-related oil price surges, the Federal Reserve prepared to maintain interest rates. As ongoing conflict dampens job growth, the unemployment rate could rise by year-end. Wall Street reacted with lowered stocks, a stronger dollar, and rising treasury yields.