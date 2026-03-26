European Shares Dip as Middle East Tensions Escalate

European shares experienced a downturn, ending a three-day rally as expectations for a de-escalation in the Middle East conflict diminished. This prompted traders to re-evaluate their interest rate forecasts amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index declined 1.2%, closing at 580.59 points. Miners and defense shares were notably affected. A senior Iranian official condemned the U.S.'s proposal to end the conflict as one-sided, reflecting geopolitical tensions.

The persistent conflict significantly impacts European markets, raising concerns about inflation due to rising crude prices. ECB suggestions of a rate hike add pressure on equities, with a 71% likelihood of a rate adjustment in the coming spring.

(With inputs from agencies.)