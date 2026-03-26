European Shares Dip as Middle East Tensions Escalate
European shares fell after hopes for a de-escalation in the Middle East conflict faded. The STOXX 600 index dropped 1.2%, with miners and defense shares leading losses. Rising crude prices and economic concerns weigh heavily on vulnerable sectors. Interest rate hikes are also under consideration by the ECB.
European shares experienced a downturn, ending a three-day rally as expectations for a de-escalation in the Middle East conflict diminished. This prompted traders to re-evaluate their interest rate forecasts amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index declined 1.2%, closing at 580.59 points. Miners and defense shares were notably affected. A senior Iranian official condemned the U.S.'s proposal to end the conflict as one-sided, reflecting geopolitical tensions.
The persistent conflict significantly impacts European markets, raising concerns about inflation due to rising crude prices. ECB suggestions of a rate hike add pressure on equities, with a 71% likelihood of a rate adjustment in the coming spring.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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