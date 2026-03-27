Market Turmoil Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions

Wall Street's main indexes plunged on Thursday amid investor concerns over rising tensions in the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran. The conflict has sent oil prices soaring, exacerbating inflation fears, while President Trump urged Iran to negotiate or face continued assaults. However, a senior Iranian official labeled the U.S. proposal as "one-sided and unfair," maintaining that diplomatic efforts continue. The uncertainty caused oil prices to rise over 5%, erasing gains from the previous day when hopes for de-escalation were higher.

Doug Beath, global equity strategist at the Wells Fargo Investment Institute, noted the rapid developments in the situation and the uncertainty surrounding negotiations, contributing to investor anxiety. At midday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 428.89 points, the S&P 500 lost 98.72 points, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped even further, pointing towards a market correction.

The conflict's impact extended beyond oil prices; the technology and communications sectors suffered significant declines. Notably, shares of Meta and Alphabet took hits following lawsuit verdicts over harm from social media platforms to children. Furthermore, elevated oil prices and potential closure of strategic passages like the Strait of Hormuz have raised inflation concerns, complicating central banks' decisions on interest rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)