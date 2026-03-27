Rupee Hits Record Low: Impact of Global Factors Intensifies

The Indian rupee has plummeted to a historic low against the US dollar, breaching the 94.50-mark amidst ongoing global economic turmoil. This devaluation, attributed to surging oil prices and a robust US dollar, reflects the far-reaching impacts of geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

In Friday's intra-day trading, the rupee hit an unprecedented low of 94.56 per US dollar, continuing its dismal performance from earlier in the week. Forex traders highlight that the local currency faced relentless pressure from the domestic equity market's sharp downturn and consistent foreign institutional investor outflows.

Amidst these developments, oil companies have significantly increased their dollar purchases, exacerbating the rupee's slide. Experts like Anil Kumar Bhansali from Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP note the combined effect of exporters withholding dollar inflows and importers buying dollars to settle payables, further straining the rupee.

(With inputs from agencies.)