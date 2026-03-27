Timely Relief: India's Bold Move to Slash Fuel Excise Duty Amid Global Turmoil

The Indian government has announced a major reduction in excise duty on petrol and diesel, slashing Rs 10 per litre to stabilize fuel prices amid global turmoil. This decisive move, as noted by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, aims to safeguard citizens from the impacts of escalating international oil prices.

The announcement came through a government notification on Thursday, reducing the special additional excise duty on petrol from Rs 13 per litre to Rs 3, and completely removing the duty on diesel. This policy shift is intended to mitigate the effects of the Middle East conflict that has spurred oil price spikes worldwide.

In addition, the government has reintroduced duties on the export of diesel and aviation turbine fuel. Chief Minister Sawant took to X to express his appreciation, describing the move as a testament to the government's dedication to protecting residents and assisting oil marketing firms during these volatile times.

(With inputs from agencies.)