Timely Relief: India's Bold Move to Slash Fuel Excise Duty Amid Global Turmoil
The Indian government's decision to significantly reduce excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 10 per litre is being applauded as a crucial step to stabilize fuel prices. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant praised this timely intervention as beneficial both for citizens and oil marketing companies amidst rising global oil prices.
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The Indian government has announced a major reduction in excise duty on petrol and diesel, slashing Rs 10 per litre to stabilize fuel prices amid global turmoil. This decisive move, as noted by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, aims to safeguard citizens from the impacts of escalating international oil prices.
The announcement came through a government notification on Thursday, reducing the special additional excise duty on petrol from Rs 13 per litre to Rs 3, and completely removing the duty on diesel. This policy shift is intended to mitigate the effects of the Middle East conflict that has spurred oil price spikes worldwide.
In addition, the government has reintroduced duties on the export of diesel and aviation turbine fuel. Chief Minister Sawant took to X to express his appreciation, describing the move as a testament to the government's dedication to protecting residents and assisting oil marketing firms during these volatile times.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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