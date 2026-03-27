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Election Season Fuel Price Play: Excise Cuts Amid Rising Global Oil Prices

The Congress accuses the government of reducing excise duty on petrol and diesel due to upcoming assembly elections, not global crude price changes. Despite cuts, consumer prices remain unchanged. The opposition criticizes the government's handling of oil revenue and calls for genuine consumer relief.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 14:26 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 14:26 IST
Election Season Fuel Price Play: Excise Cuts Amid Rising Global Oil Prices
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The Congress has accused the government of excise cuts on petrol and diesel as a strategic move tied to assembly elections. Despite these cuts, consumer prices have remained unchanged even amidst fluctuating global crude oil prices, according to Congress leaders.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh highlighted that consumer prices were not lowered despite global crude reductions over the past 12 years. The recent announcements, he claims, are temporally aligned with upcoming elections across five states. The 'special additional excise duty' reduction, a levy on Oil Marketing Companies, does not benefit consumers directly, Pawan Khera from Congress noted.

Pointing to the lack of consumer relief, Khera criticized the government for creating misleading narratives rather than providing actual financial relief. Despite lower crude costs from Russia, India's consumers have not felt the benefits. Further criticism was directed at Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri's statements, which Congress labeled as patronizing. With excise duty revised over 20 times since 2014, Congress continues to call for greater transparency and accountability from the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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