WTO Ministerial Conference Opens Amid Global Trade Turmoil, Leaders Call for Urgent Reform

The World Trade Organization’s 14th Ministerial Conference (MC14) opened in Yaoundé, Cameroon, against a backdrop of deepening geopolitical tensions and unprecedented strain on the global trading system, with leaders warning that the future relevance of the WTO is at stake.

Addressing ministers and delegates, WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala described the current moment as a historic inflection point, acknowledging that global trade is facing its most severe disruption in decades.

“The world trading system is experiencing the worst disruptions in the past 80 years,” she said, adding that the multilateral system as previously known “has irrevocably changed.”

A “Turning Point” for Global Trade Governance

The four-day conference, held from 26–29 March, has drawn more than 2,000 trade officials, including over 80 ministers, marking one of the most critical WTO gatherings in recent history.

Okonjo-Iweala urged members to move beyond nostalgia for the past and instead focus on rebuilding a more resilient and effective system.

“This is a moment to figure out what worked, what did not, and what gaps must be filled in the new global order,” she said.

Reform at the Top of the Agenda

At the heart of MC14 is a pressing debate over WTO reform, widely seen as essential to restoring confidence in the multilateral trading system.

Cameroon’s Trade Minister and MC14 Chair, Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana, emphasised that while the WTO has historically delivered stability and growth, it must now evolve to address:

Rising trade fragmentation

Changing global economic dynamics

Erosion of trust in multilateral institutions

“Reform must lead to a stronger, more effective WTO able to respond to today’s challenges,” he said.

Key Issues Facing Ministers

Ministers are expected to tackle a wide-ranging and complex agenda, including:

WTO reform and decision-making processes

E-commerce rules and extension of the moratorium on digital trade tariffs

Agriculture negotiations and post-MC14 roadmap

Integration of least developed countries (LDCs) into global trade

Incorporation of the Investment Facilitation for Development Agreement (IFDA)

Dispute settlement reform

The outcomes of these discussions are expected to shape the future direction of global trade governance.

Breakthrough Signals and Policy Momentum

The opening session saw a notable development as Türkiye announced it would no longer oppose the inclusion of the Investment Facilitation for Development Agreement (IFDA) into the WTO framework—a move that could help advance plurilateral cooperation within the organisation.

Additionally, delegates marked the entry into force of the Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies, a landmark deal adopted in 2022 and implemented in September 2025 after securing sufficient member support.

Structured Dialogue on Reform

To drive progress, MC14 features dedicated ministerial sessions on WTO reform, covering:

Foundational principles of the WTO

Decision-making mechanisms

Development priorities

Ensuring a level playing field

These discussions are designed to generate a forward-looking work programme, culminating in a proposed Yaoundé Ministerial Statement on WTO reform.

High-Stakes Negotiations Ahead

On 28 March, ministers will engage in targeted sessions on critical issues such as:

Fisheries subsidies implementation

Digital trade and e-commerce

Agriculture negotiations

Development challenges, particularly for LDCs

Each session will be guided by designated minister-facilitators tasked with steering negotiations toward concrete outcomes.

A Test of Multilateral Cooperation

Okonjo-Iweala underscored the gravity of the moment, framing MC14 as a test of whether members are willing to preserve and strengthen the WTO—or allow fragmentation to deepen.

“It is now up to members to decide whether you want the organization to continue or pull it apart,” she warned.

Despite the challenges, she expressed cautious optimism, calling for unity and political courage to deliver meaningful results.

Africa at the Center of Global Trade Dialogue

MC14 marks only the second time a WTO Ministerial Conference has been held in Africa, highlighting the continent’s growing role in global trade discussions.

It also provides an opportunity to foreground issues critical to developing economies, including:

Market access

Capacity building

Inclusive trade growth

The Road Ahead

As negotiations unfold, the success of MC14 will depend on members’ ability to bridge differences and deliver actionable outcomes on reform, digital trade, and development.

With the multilateral trading system under strain from geopolitical shifts, economic fragmentation, and evolving trade patterns, the conference represents a defining moment for the future of global trade governance.

Whether it results in meaningful reform or further stalemate will shape not only the WTO’s trajectory—but also the stability and inclusiveness of the global economy in the years ahead.