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Maharashtra CM Reassures Fuel Stability Amid Global Tensions

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured citizens that excise duty cuts on fuels will protect against global crude price hikes. He urged against panic buying, which could cause artificial shortages. The government is taking steps to maintain the supply of petrol, diesel, and LPG amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-03-2026 17:10 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 17:10 IST
Maharashtra CM Reassures Fuel Stability Amid Global Tensions
Devendra Fadnavis
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has reassured citizens that recent excise duty cuts on petrol and diesel will shield consumers from rising global oil prices due to Middle East tensions.

Fadnavis highlighted the proactive measures taken by the government at the Pulse 2026 summit, noting that excise duties on petrol have been slashed significantly, allowing oil companies to absorb increased costs without passing them to consumers.

He cautioned against panic buying at fuel stations and dispelled lockdown rumors, emphasizing the government's effective strategy under PM Modi to ensure fuel stability in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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