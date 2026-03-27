Maharashtra CM Reassures Fuel Stability Amid Global Tensions

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has reassured citizens that recent excise duty cuts on petrol and diesel will shield consumers from rising global oil prices due to Middle East tensions.

Fadnavis highlighted the proactive measures taken by the government at the Pulse 2026 summit, noting that excise duties on petrol have been slashed significantly, allowing oil companies to absorb increased costs without passing them to consumers.

He cautioned against panic buying at fuel stations and dispelled lockdown rumors, emphasizing the government's effective strategy under PM Modi to ensure fuel stability in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)