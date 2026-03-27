Fitch Maintains Israel's Credit Rating Amid Military Strains

Global ratings agency Fitch reaffirmed Israel's 'A' credit rating on Friday, despite a negative outlook driven by concerns over rising public debt and prolonged military operations.

U.S.–Israeli strikes on Iran have escalated worries about Israel's deficit, occurring soon after a ceasefire with Gaza prompted rating upgrades from S&P and Moody's.

Fitch cited Israel's fractious domestic politics as a potential obstruction to fiscal reform. It anticipates high military spending through 2026, with a central government budget deficit set to expand, though it may narrow by 2027 if conflicts de-escalate.