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Reliance Industries Share Drop Sparks Market Turmoil

Shares of Reliance Industries fell sharply by 4.6% on Friday, eroding Rs 87,014 crore from its market value, amid a bearish market trend and rising geopolitical tensions. The sharp decline impacted the broader market, with both the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty dropping significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 18:20 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 18:20 IST
Reliance Industries Share Drop Sparks Market Turmoil
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  • India

Shares of Reliance Industries experienced a significant drop on Friday, plummeting by 4.6% and resulting in a market valuation erosion of Rs 87,014 crore, syncing with a wider bearish market trend.

The heavyweight stock's decline notably influenced the market, with the BSE Sensex falling by 1,690 points, closing at 73,583.22, and the NSE Nifty dropping by 486.85 points to settle at 22,819.60.

Contributing factors included international oil prices spiking by 50% due to Middle Eastern tensions, along with Indian government-imposed export duties on diesel and aviation turbine fuel, adding layers of complexity to an already volatile energy landscape.

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