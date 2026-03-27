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Market Mayhem: Sensex Plummets Amid West Asia Conflict

Investors saw a significant erosion of wealth as the Sensex plunged over 2% due to the ongoing West Asia conflict. Crude prices rose, further unsettling the market. Major stocks took a hit, though some like Tata Consultancy Services managed gains. Subdued sentiment persists amidst retaliatory geopolitical actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 18:38 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 18:38 IST
Market Mayhem: Sensex Plummets Amid West Asia Conflict
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Equity investors experienced a significant loss in wealth, amounting to Rs 8.86 lakh crore, as the markets suffered a sharp downturn on Friday. The BSE Sensex dropped by over 1,690 points, a decrease of 2.25%, resulting in a close at 73,583.22.

The persistent conflict in West Asia has kept crude oil prices high, causing further market uncertainty. This situation was exacerbated by the weakening rupee and ongoing foreign fund outflows, which have shaken investor confidence.

Among the companies affected, Reliance Industries saw a notable decline of 4.55%. Conversely, Tata Consultancy Services and Bharti Airtel were among the few gainers. Despite diplomatic assurances, market sentiment remains fragile due to the geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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