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Pound's Plummet: Impact of Middle East Tensions

The British pound has dropped significantly amidst global economic concerns spurred by the Middle East conflict. As investors flock to the U.S. dollar, the Bank of England faces pressure to potentially hike interest rates while the UK government grapples with high borrowing costs and fiscal challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 19:02 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 19:02 IST
Pound's Plummet: Impact of Middle East Tensions
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The British pound continued its decline for the fourth consecutive day on Friday, marking its weakest monthly performance against the dollar since October. This downturn stems from global economic fears linked to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, prompting investors to seek refuge in the U.S. currency.

In March, Sterling recorded a 1.5% drop, surpassing February's fall and marking its worst performance since last October, despite being the best performer against the dollar since the conflict's onset. In contrast, the euro decreased by about 2.5%, while safe-haven currencies, the yen and the Swiss franc, saw reductions of 2.4% and 3.6%, respectively.

Amidst this climate, the Bank of England, previously anticipated to cut rates twice this year, is now expected by money markets to implement up to three rate hikes. Officials, including policymaker Alan Taylor, emphasize caution with interest rate adjustments amid war's uncertain economic impacts. Meanwhile, soaring UK borrowing costs highlight fiscal pressure on finance minister Rachel Reeves, especially in sustaining government finances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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