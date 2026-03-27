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No Lockdown in India Despite Global Oil Surge: Finance Minister Assures Stability

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman dismissed rumors of a possible lockdown in India amid rising crude oil prices due to the West Asia crisis. She emphasized the country's stable fuel supply and protective measures for citizens, while outlining India’s fiscal strategies and budgetary plans for 2026-27.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 20:08 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 20:08 IST
No Lockdown in India Despite Global Oil Surge: Finance Minister Assures Stability
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent statement, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman assured the Rajya Sabha that there will be no imposition of lockdown in India, despite the surge in international crude oil prices triggered by the West Asia crisis.

The minister outlined the government's strategy to manage the fiscal position, highlighting steps taken to alleviate any financial burden on citizens, including cuts in excise duty on diesel and petrol.

Sitharaman refuted circulating rumors about an impending lockdown, appealing to politicians to stop spreading unfounded fears as she emphasized India's robust fuel reserves and commitment to sustaining economic stability.

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