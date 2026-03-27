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India's Unyielding Stand: Oil Prices Held Steady Amid Global Tensions

Union Home Minister Amit Shah assures uninterrupted LPG and fuel supplies despite global price hikes. He emphasized the government's efforts to maintain stable petrol and diesel prices, even slashing excise duties to shield citizens. Increased oil reserves and diversified procurement have bolstered India's energy resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 23:43 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 23:43 IST
India's Unyielding Stand: Oil Prices Held Steady Amid Global Tensions
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reassured citizens of India's strong oil supply amid global price hikes, asserting that the country is maintaining stable LPG and fuel prices despite international tensions. He highlighted the government's efforts, including slashed excise duties that relieve financial strain on consumers.

In an interview at the Times Now Summit, Shah credited the Modi government with building a resilient economy over the last 11 years, enabling measures such as excise duty cuts and increasing oil reserves from 2014's non-existent levels. He emphasized India's diversification in oil procurement, now sourcing from 42 countries.

Shah criticized opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, urging citizens to trust the government's management of the crisis. With excise duties lowered, petrol prices dropped to ₹3 per litre, and diesel exempted fully from duty, shielding the nation from global oil price surges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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