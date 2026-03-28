U.S. Markets Brace for Job Report Amidst Iran Conflict and Surging Oil Prices

Next week's U.S. employment report heads a new wave of economic data set to influence stock investors. Additionally, the ongoing Iran conflict, already in its second month, will be under scrutiny.

Investors are particularly concerned about the repercussions of the Middle East unrest on energy prices, as the conflict has significantly disrupted oil supplies. U.S. crude prices have surged over 70% this year, hitting approximately $100 per barrel, which could crimp consumer spending. Inflation concerns have already pushed benchmark Treasury yields to their highest levels since last summer, potentially impacting equity valuations.

The S&P 500 recorded its fifth consecutive weekly loss, down over 7% from U.S.-Israel military actions on Iran in February. The Nasdaq Composite and Dow Jones Industrial Average confirmed corrections, each down at least 10% from their all-time highs. Conflicting signals about potential de-escalation in the crisis caused volatility in asset prices, a situation expected to persist in the coming days, said Jim Baird, chief investment officer with Plante Moran Financial Advisors.

(With inputs from agencies.)