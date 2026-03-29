Global Tensions and Oil Dynamics Impacting Domestic Equities

Market analysts indicate that developments in West Asia's ongoing conflict and their impact on crude oil prices will be crucial for domestic equities in the coming holiday-shortened week. This geopolitical tension alongside foreign investor trading activities is anticipated to play a decisive role in dictating investor sentiment.

Ajit Mishra from Religare Broking Ltd emphasizes the importance of US-Iran ceasefire negotiations and crude oil price trends in shaping market outlook. He notes that rupee stability could aid in reviving foreign institutional flows, critical for market enhancements.

Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, reinforced that market sentiment would largely hinge on geopolitical progress in the Middle East. Elevated oil prices continue to pressurize markets, but any retreats might spur short-covering and potentially bolster a rebound.

(With inputs from agencies.)