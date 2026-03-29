Stock Markets Rattle Amid Conflict and Inflation Concerns

​The U.S. employment report next week is poised to take the spotlight amid a slew of economic data that stock investors are closely watching. They are particularly attentive to the ongoing conflict in Iran, now in its second month, which has significantly disrupted oil supplies and driven up energy prices.

U.S. crude prices have surged over 70% this year, reaching around $100 a barrel, with gasoline averaging $4 a gallon. This rise could potentially strangle consumer spending, and benchmark Treasury yields have reached their highest levels since last summer, potentially pressuring equity valuations.

As investors remain wary of inflation, major indices such as the S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite, and Dow Jones Industrial Average have all taken hits, with at least a 10% decline from recent highs. These developments follow tensions in the Middle East and concerns about artificial intelligence and the credit market.