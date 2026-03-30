ECB's Rate Hike Dilemma Amid Rising Energy Prices

The European Central Bank is grappling with decisions about interest rate hikes as energy prices continue to soar. Despite the urgency, no firm dates have been set amid differing opinions among policymakers.

Francois Villeroy de Galhau, head of the French central bank, emphasized the need for caution. He stated that the ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran has exacerbated inflation concerns, yet any moves need thorough deliberation.

As financial markets predict possible rate increases, Villeroy remains cautious, highlighting the unpredictability of scenarios without central bank action, especially as he's set to leave office.