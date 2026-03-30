Stock Markets React to Middle East Crisis

On Monday, both China's and Hong Kong's stock markets tumbled, aligning with a regional sell-off fueled by mounting tensions in the Middle East. As the Shanghai Composite Index initially lost 1% before recovering to close 0.2% higher at 3,922.72, the broader market experienced a significant slump.

The blue-chip CSI 300 Index fell 0.2%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 0.9%, and the Hang Seng Tech Index shed 1.7%. Across Asia, weakness was apparent with MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index down by 1.5% and Japan's Nikkei index tumbling by 3.4%.

Geopolitical tensions escalated as the U.S. reinforced ground troops and Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis attacked Israel, overshadowing hopes for Gulf peace talks. Despite these headwinds, analysts note China's market resilience, buoyed by expectations of supportive domestic policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)