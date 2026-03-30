Stock Markets React to Middle East Crisis
China and Hong Kong stock markets faced downturns amid Middle East tensions, affecting risk appetite. The Shanghai Composite Index and other regional indices experienced declines as peace prospects dimmed. Analysts highlight geopolitical and technical challenges, but supportive domestic policies might mitigate further losses in Chinese equities.
On Monday, both China's and Hong Kong's stock markets tumbled, aligning with a regional sell-off fueled by mounting tensions in the Middle East. As the Shanghai Composite Index initially lost 1% before recovering to close 0.2% higher at 3,922.72, the broader market experienced a significant slump.
The blue-chip CSI 300 Index fell 0.2%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 0.9%, and the Hang Seng Tech Index shed 1.7%. Across Asia, weakness was apparent with MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index down by 1.5% and Japan's Nikkei index tumbling by 3.4%.
Geopolitical tensions escalated as the U.S. reinforced ground troops and Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis attacked Israel, overshadowing hopes for Gulf peace talks. Despite these headwinds, analysts note China's market resilience, buoyed by expectations of supportive domestic policies.
(With inputs from agencies.)