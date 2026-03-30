Industry Veteran Manoj Kohli Joins Adobe's International Advisory Board

On Monday, Adobe revealed that industry stalwart Manoj Kohli is the latest addition to its International Advisory Board (IAB).

The IAB, established in 2021, assembles globally experienced leaders to guide Adobe customers through transformative changes. With a robust 47-year career spanning telecommunications, technology, renewable energy, and digital innovation, Kohli will offer his operational and strategic expertise to support Adobe's client base.

Currently serving as Chairman and Managing Partner at MK Knowledge LLP, Kohli advises high-level executives in regions like Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and the U.S. He also contributes to education, mentoring future leaders at top business schools worldwide. Kohli, a notable figure in the industry, previously held major positions, including the role of SoftBank India Country Head and Bharti Airtel's CEO and Managing Director.

(With inputs from agencies.)