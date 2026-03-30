Industry Veteran Manoj Kohli Joins Adobe's International Advisory Board
Adobe announced that industry veteran Manoj Kohli has joined its International Advisory Board. Kohli, with 47 years of experience, brings his expertise across various sectors like telecommunications, technology, and renewable energy to aid Adobe customers through transformation. He also holds significant roles in education and advisory capacities globally.
- Country:
- India
On Monday, Adobe revealed that industry stalwart Manoj Kohli is the latest addition to its International Advisory Board (IAB).
The IAB, established in 2021, assembles globally experienced leaders to guide Adobe customers through transformative changes. With a robust 47-year career spanning telecommunications, technology, renewable energy, and digital innovation, Kohli will offer his operational and strategic expertise to support Adobe's client base.
Currently serving as Chairman and Managing Partner at MK Knowledge LLP, Kohli advises high-level executives in regions like Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and the U.S. He also contributes to education, mentoring future leaders at top business schools worldwide. Kohli, a notable figure in the industry, previously held major positions, including the role of SoftBank India Country Head and Bharti Airtel's CEO and Managing Director.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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