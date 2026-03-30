Asia-Pacific's Economic Balancing Act Amid Global Energy Shock

Amid a global energy shock, Asia-Pacific policymakers grapple with economic challenges as oil shortages loom. The region, heavily reliant on shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, faces rising costs and surging demand, which pressure economies already weakened by the fallout of U.S.-Israeli tensions with Iran.

Countries like the Philippines and South Korea are witnessing historic currency lows and skyrocketing inflation. Policymakers employ a mix of tools—interest rate adjustments, currency interventions, and fiscal strategies—yet face difficult trade-offs in their attempts to maintain economic stability.

Efforts to cushion the blow vary, from Australia's interest rate hikes to South Korea's strategic use of its national pension fund. Despite healthy foreign exchange reserves, regional central banks must be nimble and take non-traditional approaches to navigate the turbulent financial waters.

(With inputs from agencies.)