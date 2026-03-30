Sterling's Slide Amidst Geopolitical Tensions

Sterling slipped to its lowest in over three weeks against the euro, heading for a fifth straight daily loss against the dollar. Investors are concerned about the UK's economic stability amidst the Iran conflict.

The dollar surged near a 10-month high as uncertainty shrouded the Middle East. Despite being the top-performing currency against the dollar since March, the pound struggled. Meanwhile, the euro and yen have seen declines.

Economic strain is visible as the UK faces imported gas reliance, persistent inflation, and stressed public finances. Government bonds experienced a steep decline with yields on 10-year Gilts leveling at 4.98%. As the UK braces for local elections, economic data shows slow business growth and rising manufacturing costs.