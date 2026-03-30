Market Rebound Amid Oil Price Surge
US stocks show recovery despite rising oil prices, reversing some recent losses. The S&P 500 gained 0.8% and the Dow added 393 points after a rough week linked to Iran tensions. Europe saw stock gains, but Asian markets dipped as Brent crude hit USD 107.80 per barrel.
Amid escalating oil prices, US stocks are showing signs of recovery, offering investors a glimmer of hope after a prolonged losing streak. Early trading on Monday saw the S&P 500 rise by 0.8%, marking a rebound from its worst performance since the hostilities with Iran intensified.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average showed resilience with a 393-point increase, while the Nasdaq composite posted a 0.7% climb. These gains came on the heels of positive performances across many European stock exchanges, although caution remained a significant theme in the global financial landscape.
Conversely, several Asian markets experienced declines, and Brent crude oil prices surged by 2.3%, reaching USD 107.80 per barrel, reflecting the persistent volatility in energy markets.