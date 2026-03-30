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Market Rebound Amid Oil Price Surge

US stocks show recovery despite rising oil prices, reversing some recent losses. The S&P 500 gained 0.8% and the Dow added 393 points after a rough week linked to Iran tensions. Europe saw stock gains, but Asian markets dipped as Brent crude hit USD 107.80 per barrel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 30-03-2026 19:13 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 19:13 IST
Market Rebound Amid Oil Price Surge
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Amid escalating oil prices, US stocks are showing signs of recovery, offering investors a glimmer of hope after a prolonged losing streak. Early trading on Monday saw the S&P 500 rise by 0.8%, marking a rebound from its worst performance since the hostilities with Iran intensified.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average showed resilience with a 393-point increase, while the Nasdaq composite posted a 0.7% climb. These gains came on the heels of positive performances across many European stock exchanges, although caution remained a significant theme in the global financial landscape.

Conversely, several Asian markets experienced declines, and Brent crude oil prices surged by 2.3%, reaching USD 107.80 per barrel, reflecting the persistent volatility in energy markets.

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