Market Rebound Amid Oil Price Surge

Amid escalating oil prices, US stocks are showing signs of recovery, offering investors a glimmer of hope after a prolonged losing streak. Early trading on Monday saw the S&P 500 rise by 0.8%, marking a rebound from its worst performance since the hostilities with Iran intensified.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average showed resilience with a 393-point increase, while the Nasdaq composite posted a 0.7% climb. These gains came on the heels of positive performances across many European stock exchanges, although caution remained a significant theme in the global financial landscape.

Conversely, several Asian markets experienced declines, and Brent crude oil prices surged by 2.3%, reaching USD 107.80 per barrel, reflecting the persistent volatility in energy markets.